Wisconsin football offers three-star class of 2026 athlete

Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 athlete Amari Sabb on Friday.

Both 247sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Sabb as a three-star recruit. The New Jersey native already holds offers from 10 schools including Penn State, Oregon, Rutgers, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia and Alabama.

Per 247sports’ composite rankings, Sabb is the nation’s No. 30 athlete, No. 9 recruit from New Jersey and No. 370 overall recruit in the class of 2026. The Glassboro, New Jersey native stands at 5’9,” 155 pounds and is a rising senior at Glassboro High School.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Penn State in September 2020. Despite only entering his junior season at Glassboro, Sabb has received offers from 2020 through 2024.

Sabb is featured on both offense and defense at Glassboro, specifically at slot wide receiver and defensive back.

The athlete has unofficially visited Penn State, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Rutgers and Penn State. 247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Penn State as Sabb’s most likely landing spot.

