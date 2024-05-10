Wisconsin football offers three-star class of 2026 cornerback

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 cornerback Damon Ferguson on Thursday.

247Sports ranks the cornerback as a three-star recruit. He already holds offers from five other schools: UCF, Syracuse, Massachusetts, Maryland and Boston College.

247Sports’ composite ranking has Ferguson as the No. 31 cornerback in the class of 2026, No. 5 recruit from Maryland and No. 353 overall player. He currently represents Milford Mill Academy and stands at 5’10,’’ 175 pounds.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Boston College in May 2023. From then on, the sophomore’s offers cooled off until the last three months.

247Sports is yet to log a crystal ball prediction for where Ferguson will land. The outlet notes that he has yet to schedule any unofficial or official visits.

Currently, UW’s cornerback room features eight athletes and is led by Ricardo Hallman, RJ Delancy III and Nyzier Fourqurean.

Wisconsin has offered several 2026 recruits, including Koby Sarkodie, Evan Jacobson and Brayden Trimble, in the past few days.

