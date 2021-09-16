Wisconsin football offers three four-star recruits in the class of 2023

The most recent recruiting news for Wisconsin athletics came yesterday on the hardwood, as Greg Gard and the men’s basketball program landed a commitment from class of 2022 three-star shooting guard Connor Essegian.

For Paul Chryst and the football program, not much has happened on the recruiting front since the 2021 season began. The program’s class of 2022 currently sits ranked No. 46 in the country and No. 10 in the Big Ten, though there are still several big-time in-state recruits that are yet to announce their commitments.

There is some news from yesterday to note, however, as the Badgers offered three big-time prospects in the class of 2023.

EDGE Joshua Mickens

https://twitter.com/JoshuaMickens7/status/1438317639936446467

No. 236 player in the class of 2023, No. 13 EDGE, No. 3 recruit from the state of Indiana

Holds notable offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa State

CB Jace Arnold

https://twitter.com/Jacearn21/status/1438195509059985409

No. 279 player in the class of 2023, No. 30 cornerback, No. 30 recruit from the state of Georgia

Holds notable offers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss

LB Ta'Mere Robinson

https://twitter.com/TaMereRobinson3/status/1438201112968970246

No. 105 player in the class of 2023, No. 9 linebacker, No. 3 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania

Holds notable offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky

