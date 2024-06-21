Wisconsin football offers talented three-sport class of 2027 OT

Wisconsin football extended an offer to talented three-sport class of 2027 OT Cole Reiter on Wednesday.

Reiter became the first 2027 offensive tackle to earn an offer from UW, just a week after the Badgers became the first Division I program to extend an offer to 2027 iOL Tristan Dare.

Like Dare, Reiter has attended a handful of camps this spring and summer. Despite being a 2027 recruit, the 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has already earned offers from North Dakota State, Central Michigan and Wisconsin.

Representing Germantown High School in Germantown, Wisconsin, Reiter was a member of the junior varsity basketball and varsity track and field team as a freshman this past season.

With obvious versatility, Reiter’s in-state ties could play a substantial role in his recruitment.

After a great camp at @BadgerFootball and a great conversation with @CoachBlaz I am excited and honored to announce that I have received an offer to play football at @UWMadison thank you to @CaseyRabach_61,@CoachBlaz, and @zheeman43 for this amazing opportunity. pic.twitter.com/lbOojhHQDR — Cole Reiter (@ColeReiter12) June 20, 2024

Even though the 2027 recruiting cycle is still far away, Luke Fickell and his staff are getting ahead of what will likely be a competitive recruiting process.

The Badgers also extended an offer to class of 2027 linebacker Braylon Williams on June 2, another Texas product like Dare.

Rivals, meanwhile, currently ranks Fickell’s class of 2025 at No. 4 in the nation with 20 players committed.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire