Wisconsin football offers talented class of 2025 tight end

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2025 tight end Jordan Vyborny on Monday.

Vyborny is currently ranked as a three-star recruit on 247Sports. The Corner Canyon, Utah native already holds offers from 11 schools including Washington State, Michigan State, California, Arizona and Oklahoma State.

His first offer arrived under two months ago from Washington State University. From that point forward, the junior earned 10 more offers through March and mid-April.

So far this spring, Luke Fickell and company have prioritized tight end, offensive tackle and edge rushers in the recruiting space. Although this cohort is a year younger, Class of 2026 tight ends Landed Miree, Adam Gehm and Jayden Savoury all received offers from the scarlet and red this month.

#AGTG Wow! After an unforgettable visit to The University of Wisconsin, I am extremely excited and blessed to have received my 11th Division 1 Scholarship offer! Thank you @NateLetton @CoachFick for believing in me and my abilities! pic.twitter.com/FLlphTCJGj — Jordan Vyborny (@Jordan_Vyborny) April 15, 2024

At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Vyborny boasts great size as a pass catcher. As the No. 78 tight end in his class and No. 26 in Utah, he aims to make his decision in July.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire