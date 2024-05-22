Wisconsin football offers talented class of 2026 multi-sport athlete
Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 WR Rico Blassingame on Tuesday.
Both 247Sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Blassingame as a three-star recruit. The Tolleson, Arizona native already holds offers from 14 schools including Washington, Texas A&M, Purdue, Minnesota, Arizona, Lousville, UNLV and Iowa State.
On3’s industry ranking has Blassingame as the No. 72 wide receiver in the class of 2026, No. 3 recruit from Arizona and No. 450 overall player in the class.
At 6’3,’’ 185 pounds, Blassingame represents Tolleson Union High School in Arizona. He is also a member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams. He plays shooting guard and point guard on the hardwood and is a high jump specialist for Tolleson.
His first gridiron offer arrived from UNLV back in May 2023. His offers cooled off until May 2024, a month when Blassingame has received half of his collegiate opportunities.
After a great conversation with @CoachGuiton i’m extremely blessed to receive my 15th offer from the University of Wisconsin!! @BadgerFootball @CoachWellbrock @TTownFball @TFordFSP @ReeseFsp pic.twitter.com/gcXwoGPrQF
— 3⭐️ WR Rico Blassingame (@Ricoblass2026) May 21, 2024
On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the 2023 national championship runner-up Washington Huskies as Blassingame’s most likely landing spot. 247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but in-state programs Arizona and Arizona State appear to be a likely suitors as well.
Blassingame became the second top class of 2026 WR to receive an offer from UW this past week, joining Texas recruit Brayden Robinson.