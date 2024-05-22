Wisconsin football offers talented class of 2026 multi-sport athlete

Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 WR Rico Blassingame on Tuesday.

Both 247Sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Blassingame as a three-star recruit. The Tolleson, Arizona native already holds offers from 14 schools including Washington, Texas A&M, Purdue, Minnesota, Arizona, Lousville, UNLV and Iowa State.

On3’s industry ranking has Blassingame as the No. 72 wide receiver in the class of 2026, No. 3 recruit from Arizona and No. 450 overall player in the class.

At 6’3,’’ 185 pounds, Blassingame represents Tolleson Union High School in Arizona. He is also a member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams. He plays shooting guard and point guard on the hardwood and is a high jump specialist for Tolleson.

His first gridiron offer arrived from UNLV back in May 2023. His offers cooled off until May 2024, a month when Blassingame has received half of his collegiate opportunities.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the 2023 national championship runner-up Washington Huskies as Blassingame’s most likely landing spot. 247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but in-state programs Arizona and Arizona State appear to be a likely suitors as well.

Blassingame became the second top class of 2026 WR to receive an offer from UW this past week, joining Texas recruit Brayden Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire