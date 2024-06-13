Wisconsin football offers in-state class of 2026 cornerback

The Wisconsin Badgers extended a preferred walk-on offer to in-state class of 2026 cornerback Marion Moore on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound corner received his preferred walk-on offer following an impressive camp performance.

247Sports, On3 and Rivals have yet to give the lineman a national, position or state-specific ranking. The Madison, Wisconsin native has received six NCAA Division I offers thus far, including from Winona State, Sioux Falls, Minnesota State Mankato, Eastern Illinois, Augustana and UW thus far.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but Wisconsin is Moore’s first Big Ten offer so far. A rising junior at James Madison Memorial High School in Madison, the local tie to UW could prove beneficial for Fickell and company down the line.

Moore was also named a First-Team All Conference and All-City Defensive Back this past fall.

Excluding Moore, Wisconsin has offered 14 cornerbacks for its 2026 recruiting class. The Badgers’ 2024 cornerback room is projected to be captained by Ricardo Hallman and Jonas Duclona.

Current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which lands at No. 13 in the nation with 17 hard commits.

