Wisconsin football offers an in-state class of 2026 offensive lineman

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 offensive lineman James Thomas on Saturday.

Thomas is unranked on 247Sports at this early stage in the recruiting process. He also holds an offer from Arkansas.

Related: Evaluating the Big Ten’s next targets for conference expansion

The Oak Creek, Wisconsin native could become one of the state’s highest-touted recruits in the 2026 cycle. It will be another full calendar year before that cycle heats up, but Thomas could become an important piece of Wisconsin’s class if all continues to progress.

The Badgers class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with seven players committed. The 2025 and 2026 cycles will be important ones for Luke Fickell as he continues to build his program at Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire