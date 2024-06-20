Wisconsin football offers standout class of 2026 running back

Wisconsin football extended an offer to standout class of 2026 running back Izaiah Wright on Wednesday.

Wright, like most of the 2026 cohort to receive Badger offers on Monday, earned his collegiate opportunity after performing well during his unofficial camp visit to Madison. The rising junior joins wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, offensive lineman Benjamin Novak and tight end Gavin Mueller as recent 2026 offerees.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back represents Oscar A. Carlson High School in Rockwood, Michigan. 247Sports ranks Wright as the nation’s No. 35 RB and No. 12 recruit from Michigan for 2026.

Wright also holds offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Minnesota, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Toledo and Western Michigan thus far.

Including Wright, the Badgers have offered nine running backs so far with main priority on four-stars Tradarian Ball and Davian Groce, both Texas products.

In terms of its most recent class, the Badgers secured commitments from 20 class of 2025 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 4 spot in its national rankings. Wisconsin’s recent addition of defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque is the program’s ninth commitment since the start of June — four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. lead that group.

UW is still looking for its first RB commitment in the 2025 cycle. Top class of 2025 running back Byron Louis has emerged as Fickell’s most coveted target.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire