Wisconsin football offers promising class of 2026 defensive lineman

Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2026 defensive lineman King Liggins on Sunday.

Liggins is the third 2026 defensive lineman to receive an offer from the Badgers since late May, joining four-star DL Gabriel Hill and four-star EDGE McHale Blade. Wisconsin also offered running back Jaeden Hill, wide receiver Madden Williams and athlete Jakob Weatherspoon over the past two days.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound three-star represents Brother Rice High School in Illinois. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 40 defensive lineman and No. 10 recruit from Illinois for the class of 2026.

Hill also holds 11 offers thus far, including from Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Kansas State, Iowa State, Miami and Wisconsin.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine heavily favors Kansas State at this stage in the process.

While UW appears to allocate more of its attention to the class of 2026, Rivals currently has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the nation. The group has 19 commitments and eight since official visits began in June.

2025 DL recruits Drayden Pavey, Wilnerson Telemaque and Kyler Garcia are among Wisconsin’s main defensive priorities during a month littered with official visits for some of the most talented recruits in the nation.

With Liggins, the Badgers have offered 11 defensive linemen for 2026 but have yet to receive a commitment. Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart this fall includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire