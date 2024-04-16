Wisconsin football offers a promising 2026 wide receiver

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 wide receiver Nyqir Helton on Monday.

Helton is currently unranked by 247Sports at this early stage in the 2026 cycle. He does already hold 11 offers, including from power programs Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia and Boston College.

The 6’0″ 170-pound wide receiver should rise in the 2026 rankings as the cycle continues. When programs like Penn State and Wisconsin are early on the offer sheet, it usually means more recognition is soon to come.

Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin staff are continuing to work to remake the Badgers wide receiver room. The 2024 season will see former transfers start at all three positions — Will Pauling in the slot, plus Bryson Green and C.J. Williams on the outside. Wisconsin will need high school recruiting results to avoid having to rely on the portal to bolster the position. We will see what those results look like as the 2025 and 2026 cycles continue.

