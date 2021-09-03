Wisconsin football offers one of the top 2023 CB’s in the country

Wisconsin added to their 2023 offer list on Friday morning as the Badgers extended an offer to CB Avieon Terrell.

Terrell has seen his recruiting skyrocket over the past two years, and the Badgers join an offer list that is as impressive as any in the country. The four-star Georgia native attends Westlake High School in Atlanta, and is the brother of two-year starter at corner for Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

It should come as little surprise then that Terrell has been heavily linked with Clemson, who offered him back in April of 2020. 247Sports has one “crystal ball” prediction in that sees Terrell ending up as a Tiger.

I would like to thank my teammates and my coaches for helping me receive an offer from @BadgerFootball @WestlakeFB1 @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsJohnson pic.twitter.com/Si6bouXZmj — Avieon (@nationwide_av) September 3, 2021

Alongside Wisconsin and Clemson, the Georgia product has offers from the likes of USC, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, and others.