Wisconsin football offers the No. 1-ranked player in South Dakota

On Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers offered three-star 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from Pierre, S.D., per an announcement on his Twitter.

Related: Wisconsin football offers three-star 2023 ATH Justin Taylor

Kienholz has started the last two seasons for T.F. Riggs High School in his hometown and is ranked as the No. 1 player in South Dakota and No. 59 QB in the country by 247Sports. Kienholz already holds several power five offers including Pitt, Washington, Washington State and Illinois. He is the fifth quarterback to be offered by Wisconsin in the class of 2023.

Several of Wisconsin’s quarterback targets have already committed to other schools, so Kienholz will likely be a high-priority recruit for the Badgers going into his senior season.