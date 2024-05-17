Wisconsin football offers No. 1 running back in class of 2026

Wisconsin football extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 running back Davian Groce on Thursday.

Rivals, On3 and 247sports all list Groce as a four-star. The Frisco, Texas native already holds offers from 22 schools, including a collection of the nation’s best. Those offers include Michigan, Miami (Florida), Florida State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, SMU and TCU.

247Sports has Groce as the nation’s No. 1 running back in the class of 2026, No. 1 recruit from Texas and No. 17 overall player in the class. He currently stands at 6’1,’’ 190 pounds and represents Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

His first gridiron offers arrived in December 2022 from Arizona State and Texas Tech. Since that point, the running back has become one of the heavier-pursued players in the class.

247Sports’ crystal ball does not have a prediction for where Groce will land. On3’s recruiting prediction machine, however, has in-state SMU at the top of the list.

The rising junior is also a talented track and field sprinter. Groce posted a 10.90-second 100-meter dash as a freshman in March 2023. He has participated in the 4×100-meter relay as well.

Groce’s addition to Wisconsin’s program would be a monumental one. With a storied history of developing backs like Melvin Gordon, Jonathon Taylor and Braelon Allen, UW certainly knows how to handle the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire