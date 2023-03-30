Wisconsin Football offers nations top wrestler

The Badgers offered superstar wrestler Dillan Johnson, who’s also a three-star class of 2024 defensive lineman from Joliet, Illinois on Saturday. Johnson went 104-0 in his career as a wrestler at Joliet Catholic Academy, ranking him as the top high school heavyweight in the country.

After he visited Wisconsin on an unofficial visit last weekend, the 6-foot-2, 287-pound athlete picked up an offer from the Badgers’ football team. Johnson would be able to do both football and wrestling at UW-Madison.

With a player like him only coming around once in a blue moon, it’s hard to predict what Johnson will decide at a collegiate level, but considering his talent on the mats, wrestling seems very likely to be his priority. That being said, the football team has shown interest in two-sport athletes, offering four-star wide receiver Daniel Freitag earlier this month, who’s also been offered by Greg Gard and his basketball staff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire