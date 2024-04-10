Wisconsin football offers highly touted class of 2025 defensive end

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque on Tuesday.

Telemaque is currently ranked as a three-star recruit on 247Sports. The Opa Locka, Florida native already holds offers from 33 schools including LSU, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Illinois and West Virginia.

His first offer arrived nearly two years ago from the University of Akron. From that point forward, the junior steadily earned offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation.

So far this spring, Luke Fickell and company have prioritized tight end, offensive tackle and edge rushers in the recruiting realm. Telemaque joins class of 2026 edge rushers Zion Elee, Landon Bland and Tucker Ashford to receive offers from UW this spring.

At 6-foot-6, 250 lbs, Telemaque boasts great size on the defensive line. Per MaxPreps, he finished his junior season with 16 tackles and three sacks in eight appearances for Monsignor Pace high school.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire