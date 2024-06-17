Wisconsin football offers highly touted class of 2026 WR

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 wide receiver Madden Williams on Saturday.

Williams becomes the latest 2026 offensive playmaker to receive an offer from UW, joining wide receivers Kennan and Jarod Pula and athletes Rico Blassingame, Sharroid Whitehead and Brandon Brown Jr. over the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver represents St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. 247Sports ranks Williams as the nation’s No. 37 wide receiver, No. 25 recruit from California and No. 245 overall prospect for the class of 2026.

Despite being a 2026 recruit, Williams has already received offers from 27 NCAA Division I programs. The most notable include Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Florida State and Stanford.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine projects the wide receiver to land at in-state UCLA or Cal.

Williams’ acquisition would provide a sizable boost to UW’s playmaker cohort in 2026. With the new talent depth in the expanded Big Ten and across college football, landing blue-chip wide receivers in Phil Longo’s air-raid system can certainly alter the outcome of games decided by a few scores.

Including Williams, Wisconsin had previously offered 26 wide receivers in the class of 2026. But current focus is on Fickell’s class of 2025, which current sits at No. 6 in the nation with 19 players committed, per Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire