Wisconsin football offers highly-touted class of 2027 linebacker

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2027 linebacker Braylon Williams on Sunday.

Despite being unranked by 247Sports, Rivals or On3, Williams already has offers from several NCAA Division I programs. The most notable include Wisconsin, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Arkansas, SMU, Colorado and Utah.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel seems to have captained Williams’ recruiting campaign, per Rivals.

Representing Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, Williams logged 50 solo tackles, 89 total tackles and 8.9 tackles per game as a freshman, per MaxPreps. At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Williams’ freakish output during his first year at Lamar will certainly draw heads from scouts across the nation.

Even though the 2027 recruiting cycle is still a ways away, Luke Fickell and company appear to be attaching themselves to one of Texas’ most promising defensive forces ahead of what will likely be a competitive commitment process.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 on the other hand, currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with 13 players committed. Several linebackers, including three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju, are set to represent UW beginning in 2025.

