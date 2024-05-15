Wisconsin football offers highly-touted class of 2026 safety

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 safety Nicholas Reddish on Tuesday.

Not any of 247Sports, Rivals, or On3 has ranked Reddish at this early stage in the 2026 cycle. He does, however, have several offers from Division I programs across the nation.

Of his 13 total offers, the most notable include USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Missouri, Louisville, Wisconsin and Ole Miss.

His first gridiron offers arrived from Charlotte in January 2023. The offers cooled off for about a year until they re-ignited in January 2024 and multiplied in April and May.

Reddish stands at 5’11,’’ 185 pounds and represents Independence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is still a sophomore in high school and has two years remaining before he can jump into collegiate play.

The safety joins several Wisconsin class of 2026 offerees in this recruiting cycle. Quarterbacks Jonas Williams, Tait Reynolds and Brodie McWhorter received offers from UW this spring as well as Damon Ferguson, Evan Jacobson, Brayden Trimble, Koby Sarkodie and Kaleb Woods in the past few weeks.

Currently, UW’s safety room features nine athletes and is led by Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire