Wisconsin football offers four-star class of 2026 IOL

Wisconsin football extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 iOL Ben Nichols on Wednesday.

Both 247sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Nichols as a four-star recruit. The Davison, Michigan native already holds offers from 13 schools including Michigan State, Florida State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Illinois and Tennessee.

On3’s industry ranking has Nichols as the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026, No. 4 recruit from Michigan and No. 238 overall recruit in the class. He currently stands at 6’5,’’ 315 pounds and represents Davison High School.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Central Michigan in January 2023. From February through May 2024, Nichols has received the bulk of his offers.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Michigan State as Nichols’ most likely landing spot. 247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but in-state programs Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan were the first to offer Nicholas in 2023.

Currently, UW’s iOL room consists of Joe Huber, Jake Renfro and James Durand, per 247sports.

