Wisconsin football offers four-star class of 2026 iOL

Wisconsin football extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 iOL Will Conroy on Friday.

Conroy joins Ben Nichols, another four-star class of 2026 iOL, to receive offers from the Badgers this week.

Both 247Sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Conroy as a four-star recruit. The Cleveland, Ohio native already holds offers from 22 schools including Oregon, Miami (Florida), Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin

On3’s industry ranking has Conroy as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026, No. 12 recruit from Ohio and No. 254 overall player in the class. He currently stands at 6’3,” 275 pounds, representing St. Ignatius High School in Ohio.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Oregon in September 2023. Alongside Missouri, Wisconsin became the latest program to offer Conroy in May 2024.

247sports’ crystal ball prediction and On3’s recruiting prediction machine both have Ohio State as Conroy’s most likely landing spot.

Currently, UW’s iOL room consists of Joe Huber, Jake Renfro and James Durand,.

