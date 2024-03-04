Wisconsin football offers fast-rising class of 2025 wide receiver

Wisconsin extended an offer to class of 2025 wide receiver Bryson Jones on Monday.

Jones is currently unranked on 247Sports, though is a three-star recruit according to Rivals. He has an impressive offer list, headlined by Tennessee, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Arkansas and Baylor.

Jones is one of the numerous offers handed out by Wisconsin’s new wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton. As is the case with many top recruits in the nation, the Badgers will need to battle with some of the top SEC powers to earn his commitment.

