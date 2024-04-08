Wisconsin football offers a fast-rising class of 2026 tight end

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 tight end Landed Miree on Saturday.

Miree is currently unranked on 247Sports, as is the case with most of the class of 2026. He already holds offers from major schools including Indiana, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky and West Virginia at this early stage in the cycle — potentially signaling a fast rise once the 2026 cycle heats up.

Wisconsin is prioritizing the tight end position in the class, with offers already out to several at the position including top-ranked Brock Harris. Luke Fickell and his staff are working to cater the roster to the strengths of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel’s respective systems. A new approach at the tight-end position is a clear area of emphasis.

