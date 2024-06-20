Wisconsin football offers fast-rising class of 2026 WR

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2026 pass-catcher Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte on Wednesday.

Wisconsin has accelerated its 2026 recruiting efforts over the last few days. Bonwell-Witte joins RB Jaeden Hill, WR Madden Williams and ATH Jakob Weatherspoon as the most recent crop of 2026 prospects to earn offers from UW.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver represents Washington High School in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls product is currently unranked by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, but he will surely earn a national ranking as his recruitment progresses.

The rising junior holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota thus far after performing well in camps at each university.

In terms of UW’s class of 2025, the Badgers acquired commitments from 20 class of 2025 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 4 spot in college football. The program’s recent addition of defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque was its ninth commitment since the start of June. Four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posaand four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. lead that group.

Wisconsin’s other wide receiver commit in the class of 2025 is three-star Cameron Miller.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire