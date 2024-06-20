Wisconsin football offers fast-rising class of 2026 WR
The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2026 pass-catcher Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte on Wednesday.
Wisconsin has accelerated its 2026 recruiting efforts over the last few days. Bonwell-Witte joins RB Jaeden Hill, WR Madden Williams and ATH Jakob Weatherspoon as the most recent crop of 2026 prospects to earn offers from UW.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver represents Washington High School in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls product is currently unranked by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, but he will surely earn a national ranking as his recruitment progresses.
The rising junior holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota thus far after performing well in camps at each university.
#AGTG After a great time at camp and conversation with @CoachGuiton I’m very blessed and excited that I have received an offer from @BadgerFootball @WisFBRecruiting @SFW_Football @BAUERS_ELITE #onwisconsin🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dk4idr43Jt
— Dveyoun (Showtime) Bonwell-Witte (@Dveyoun11) June 20, 2024
In terms of UW’s class of 2025, the Badgers acquired commitments from 20 class of 2025 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 4 spot in college football. The program’s recent addition of defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque was its ninth commitment since the start of June. Four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posaand four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. lead that group.
Wisconsin’s other wide receiver commit in the class of 2025 is three-star Cameron Miller.