Wisconsin football offers an experienced transfer defensive lineman

Wisconsin football offered transfer defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs on Friday.

Suggs entered the transfer portal on April 22 after four years at D-II Grand Valley State — where current Wisconsin outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Matt Mitchell was head coach for 13 years.

The veteran defensive lineman recorded a combined 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks over the last two seasons as a starter for the Lakers. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and is currently ranked by On3 as a three-star transfer, the No. 1616 player in the transfer portal and the No. 158 transfer defensive lineman.

Suggs has also received transfer offers from programs including Nebraska, Iowa, TCU, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas State, Indiana and Houston.

Defensive line is arguably the thinnest position on the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers. Suggs would be a necessary addition to the position group, and already has a pre-established relationship with Mitchell. He would be a significant addition as the spring portal window continues.

