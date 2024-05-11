Wisconsin football offers dual-sport class of 2026 quarterback

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 quarterback Jarin Mock on Wednesday.

Not any of 247Sports, Rivals, or On3 is yet to rank Mock. His only other offers are from Marshall, UMass and Miami (OH).

His first gridiron offer arrived from Massachusetts in February, 2024. His other three offers have come over the past two days.

Mock stands at 6’3,” 190 pounds and represents Pickerington North High School in Pickerington, Ohio.

Mock is still a sophomore in high school and has two years remaining before he can jump into collegiate play. He is currently a member of his school’s varsity basketball and football team.

Mock joins class of 2026 quarterbacks Jonas Williams, Tait Reynolds and Brodie McWhorter to receive an offer from UW this spring. All four quarterbacks have secured offers over the past week.

Wisconsin’s quarterback room currently consists of Mabrey Mettauer, Cole LaCrue, Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke is projected to be the Badgers’ starter this fall.

