Wisconsin football offers a class of 2026 running back

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 running back Davis Penn on Saturday.

Penn is currently unranked by 247Sports, as is the case with nearly every class of 2026 prospect. He does currently hold additional offers from Texas State and Toledo.

The 5’9″ running back is still working to gain traction with the 2026 cycle still a ways away. A running back getting an offer from Wisconsin usually means there is more soon to come.

The Badgers are making strong efforts in the 2026 cycle — recently sending several offers after a busy weekend of unofficial visits. The 2025 cycle is the current focus, but progress in the future cycles is necessary as Luke Fickell works to establish his Wisconsin program.

