Wisconsin football offers class of 2026 running back

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 running back Kaleb Woods on Tuesday.

Woods is yet to receive a ranking from any of 247Sports, Rivals, or On3.

His reported offers at this stage in the process are from Appalachian State, Florida A&M, USF and now Wisconsin. The running back’s first gridiron offers arrived from Florida A&M and USF in December of 2023. His other offers arrived in January and May 2024.

Woods stands at 6’0,’’ 185 pounds and represents Newberry High School in Newberry, Florida. He is still a sophomore in high school and has two years remaining before he can jump into collegiate play.

Woods joins several Wisconsin class of 2026 offerees in this recruiting cycle. Quarterbacks Jonas Williams, Tait Reynolds and Brodie McWhorter received offers from UW this spring — as well as safety Koby Sarkodie and cornerback Damon Ferguson this past week.

Current Wisconsin running backs include Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker, Nate White, Cade Yacamelli, Gideon Ituka, Jackson Acker, Grover Bortolotti and Zach Gloudeman.

