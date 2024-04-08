Wisconsin football offers a class of 2025 wide receiver

Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2025 wide receiver Davion Chandler on Saturday.

Chandler is 247Sports’ No. 978 player in the class of 2025, No. 151 wide receiver and No. 18 recruit from his home state of Indiana.

The 6’0″ wide receiver also holds offers from notable programs including Indiana, Boston College, Louisville and West Virginia.

The Badgers are currently without a wide receiver committed to their class of 2025. The group as a whole ranks No. 17 in the nation with seven total commitments at this early stage in the cycle.

Wisconsin has been aggressive at the position since Luke Fickell took the job in November 2022. The 2024 depth chart is entirely made up of transfer additions or recent recruits — headlined by transfers Will Pauling, C.J. Williams and Bryson Green.

Expect the program to exit the 2025 cycle with several prospects at the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire