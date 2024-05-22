Wisconsin football offers another top class of 2026 defensive lineman

Wisconsin football extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 DL Gabriel Hill on Monday.

Hill was the second 2026 defensive lineman to receive an offer from the Badgers on Monday, joining four-star EDGE McHale Blade.

Both 247Sports’ composite ranking and On3’s industry ranking have Hill as a four-star recruit. The Naperville, Illinois native has received offers from some of the most prestigious Midwest programs including Notre Dame, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin.

247Sports has Hill as the No. 29 defensive lineman in the class of 2026, No. 7 recruit from Illinois and No. 211 overall player in the class.

He currently stands at 6’2,” 240 pounds and represents Naperville North High School. Outside the turf, Hill is also a member of his school’s varsity track and field team.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Iowa in December 2023. Alongside Minnesota and Tennessee, Wisconsin became the latest program to offer Hill in May 2024.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Notre Dame as a heavy favorite to land Hill. Rivals’ FutureCast also has Notre Dame at 100%.

Whether it be through recruiting cycles or the transfer portal, Wisconsin is certainly looking to bolster its defensive front.

Over the past week, UW’s recent DL transfer targets have committed elsewhere. Those include C.J. West to Indiana, Khurtiss Perry to Virginia Tech, Jay’Viar Suggs to LSU and Brandon Lane to Louisville.

Wisconsin has offered several 2026 recruits over the past few weeks, including Blade, Brayden Trimble, Kaleb Woods, Jarin Mock, Nick Reddish Brayden Robinson, Amari Sabb, and Will Conroy.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire