Wisconsin football offers a 2025 defensive lineman from Illinois

The Badgers added to their 2025 offer list late last week as they extended an offer to 2025 defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon. The Marist High School product will be visiting Wisconsin later this week, and now already has the official offer from the Badgers before he steps on campus.

Fitzgibbon is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound tackle who holds a number of offers from power programs. Those offers include Kansas State and Vanderbilt at this point in the process. Fitzgibbon mentioned it was an amazing visit and conversation with defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who joined Wisconsin last season, that led to an offer from the Badgers:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire