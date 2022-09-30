Wisconsin football offers 2024 three-star OT Grant Brix

Earlier this week, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star offensive tackle Grant Brix out of Logan, Iowa.

According to 247Sports, he’s the No. 43 OT in the country and the No. 6 player in Iowa.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound OT currently holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and now Wisconsin.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

This offer marks coach Chryst’s sixth scholarship extended to an offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Iowa native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a really great conversation with @CoachBostadUW, I am humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin! Go Badgers! @Coach_B_Lewis @CoachTurnerUW pic.twitter.com/rFKa96nekF — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) September 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire