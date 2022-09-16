Wisconsin football offers 2024 three-star ATH Caleb Benning

Earlier this week, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 449 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 67 ATH in the country, and the No. 3 player in Nebraska.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound ATH currently holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, and now Wisconsin.

Benning, a standout at Westside High School, finished his sophomore season with 68 tackles, six pass deflections, and four interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is reportedly pursuing him to play safety for the Badgers.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

The Nebraska native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a great conversation with @jimleonhard , I am blessed to announce I have received an offer to Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/DFPLpDahbX — caleb (@CalebBenning1) September 13, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire