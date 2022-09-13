Wisconsin football offers 2024 in-state OL Nathan Roy

After an unofficial visit to Madison this past weekend, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff offered 2024 offensive lineman Nathan Roy out of Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound OL currently holds offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Minnesota, Penn State, and now his home state, Wisconsin Badgers.

Although he is currently unranked by all reputable recruiting services, Roy has seen his recruitment take off in September, earning four Power 5 scholarship offers.

Roy, a talented defensive end, also appears to be on the Badgers’ radar as an offensive lineman and spoke with Bob Bostad following the team’s 17-14 loss to Washington State.

The Mukwonago High School standout is just the fourth in-state player to receive a scholarship offer from the Badgers in the 2024 recruiting cycle, joining Corey Smith, Donovan Harbour, and Sam Pilof.

The Wisconsin native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

After a great game day visit and conversation with @CoachBostadUW, blessed to say I have received an offer from the university of Wisconsin!!!! #OnWisconsin @AllenTrieu @Evan_Flood @McNamaraRivals @PrepRedzoneWI pic.twitter.com/79fBMFjtKn — Nathan Roy (@thenathanroy) September 10, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire