Wisconsin football offers 2024 four-star CB Aaron Scott Jr.

On Wednesday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 four-star cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. out of Springfield, Ohio.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 126 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 11 CB in the country, and the No. 3 player in Ohio.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound CB currently holds offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and several others.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

The Ohio native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

✞ I am Extremely blessed to receive my 23rd D1 offer from The University of Wisconsin!🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/ojhaZZzmb3 — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) September 7, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire