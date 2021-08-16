Wisconsin football offers a 2023 four-star ATH out of Texas

Wisconsin added to an impressive offer list for four-star athlete Dalton Brooks. The Badgers offered the Texas native this week, who is seen as a top ten class of 2023 player in the The Lone Star State by 247Sports.

Brooks currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and more. He has played on both sides of the football at Shiner High School, while starring as a safety on defense and RB/WR on offense. The 6-foot-2 athlete helped lead his team to a 14-0 season and a Texas 2A D-1 state championship this past season. Brooks announced the offer yesterday on Twitter.