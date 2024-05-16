Wisconsin football will not play the previously-reported game at Lambeau Field in 2024

Wisconsin football will not play its game against Northwestern at Lambeau Field in 2024, contrary to a previous report.

The Wildcats released their 2024 schedule and game locations on Wednesday. Their first five home games will be at a temporary on-campus stadium, with the final two vs. Ohio State and Illinois respectively at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

This is a story because the university recently demolished the original Ryan Field as it began a project to re-develop and build a new stadium. The construction will not be finished until 2026, so the Wildcats need to find a temporary home to play its games until that date.

According to the program’s official X account, that temporary stadium will be on-campus in Evanston, Illinois. Unfortunately for Wisconsin Badgers fans, there will not be a trip to Lambeau Field in 2024.

It's Here. Complete 2024 Schedule 🗓⤵️ pic.twitter.com/N99dQBgd1N — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) May 15, 2024

