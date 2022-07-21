Wisconsin football has never lost to these Power 5 teams

Wisconsin has been one of the nation’s most consistent programs over the past two decades. The Badgers have asserted their dominance over a number of conference foes as well as non-conference opponents in recent years.

There are several teams from each Power 5 conference that Wisconsin has had their way with, as well as teams the Badgers have never met in their over 100-year history.

Despite Wisconsin’s struggles in the pre-Barry Alvarez era, there are still multiple programs the Badgers have succeeded against throughout their history. Here is a look at nine current Power 5 programs that Wisconsin football has never lost to:

Virginia: 1-0 all-time

Dec 30, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Hasise Dubois (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half in the 2019 Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s one matchup against the Virginia came in 2001 when the Badgers defeated the Cavaliers 26-17 at Camp Randall Stadium.

North Carolina: 2-0 all-time

Nov 14, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive linemen Miles Fox (11) and Carlos Basham Jr. (9) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Badgers beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in both 2003 and 2005.

Duke: 1-0 all-time

Jul 21, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Mike Elko talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, NC. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State: 2-0 all-time

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin defeated Kansas State in 1964 and in 1982 with a combined score of 31-10.

Iowa State: 7-0 all-time

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones are the program on the list who the Badgers have matched-up with the most without a loss.

Those matchups came in 1895, 1901, 1924, 1925, 1966, 1991 and 1993.

Rutgers: 4-0 all-time

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen (4) gains yards after the catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Both of the Big Ten teams on this list are new members of the Big Ten and haven’t yet been able to find success against their conference foes.

Maryland: 3-0 all-time

Oct 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The same story as the Badgers’ all-time series against Rutgers, Wisconsin’s three matchups against Maryland have come in the last six years with the Badgers defeating the Terrapins 52-7 in 2014, 31-24 in 2015 and 38-13 in 2017.

Arkansas: 2-0 all-time

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s two matchups against the Razorbacks came in 1912 with a 64-7 victory and in 2007 with a 17-14 win.

West Virginia: 4-0 all-time

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Charles Woods (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Football Minnesota At West Virginia

