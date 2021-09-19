Wisconsin football moves up in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Despite not playing any game this weekend, Wisconsin football jumped up two spots to No. 15 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA Today.

Fortunately for the Badgers, UCLA and Virginia Tech were both upset this weekend and dropped out of the top 15, which made the way for Wisconsin to move up. Next week will be an exciting opportunity for Wisconsin against a top 10-opponent, as they will face former Badgers’ quarterback Jack Coan and the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field.

Besides Ohio State that dropped one spot to No. 12, every Big Ten school moved up in this weeks’ poll. Michigan moved up six spots to No. 19 and Michigan State moved up eight spots to No. 21. Penn State moved up four spots to No. 8, while Iowa moved up a spot to No. 6.

The AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Alabama(1), Georgia(2), Oklahoma(3), Oregon(4), Texas A&M(5), Iowa(6), Clemson(7), Penn State(8), Cincinnati(9) and Notre Dame(10).

Wisconsin will face off next against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m CDT.

NEXT… The complete AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

AFCA College Football Top 25

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Oklahoma

  4. Oregon

  5. Texas A&M

  6. Iowa

  7. Clemson

  8. Penn State

  9. Cincinnati

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Florida

  12. Ohio State

  13. Mississippi(Ole Miss)

  14. Iowa State

  15. Wisconsin

  16. Brigham Young(BYU)

  17. Coastal Carolina

  18. Arkansas

  19. Michigan

  20. North Carolina

  21. Michigan State

  22. Oklahoma State

  23. Auburn

  24. UCLA

  25. Fresno State

