Wisconsin football: Middleton defensive end Torin Pettaway flips back to UW

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and P.J. Fleck, his counterpart at Minnesota, might have a few things to discuss the next time they meet.

Like the recruitment of Middleton defensive end Torin Pettaway.

Although the early signing period isn’t until December, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Pettaway is again planning to join UW’s 2025 class.

A source close to the UW program confirmed Tuesday that Pettaway has flipped back to the Badgers.

Pettaway announced on March 7 he had committed to UW but on March 27 announced he was de-committing. A few minutes after that announcement, he announced he had committed to Minnesota.

Pettaway has played just one season of organized football but held offers from Illinois, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, USC and Washington when he first committed to UW.

His latest decision gives the Badgers 17 announced commitments for the 2025 class. However, he is the first defensive lineman in the group.

New Mexico linebacker Mason Posa is expected to announce Thursday he is choosing UW over Oregon and Texas A&M.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Middleton DE Torin Pettaway flips back to UW from Minnesota