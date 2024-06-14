Wisconsin football makes the top five schools for class of 2025 DL target

Wisconsin football class of 2025 defensive lineman target Kyler Garcia announced his top five schools via social media on Thursday.

Wisconsin is among the Teneesee native’s final list, along with Georgia, Purdue, Louisville and Indiana. The Pearl-Cohn High School product had garnered 16 Division 1 offers before whittling the list down to five.

The announcement arrives just one day before Garcia will venture to Madison for an official visit with the Badgers. Most notably, Garcia has already taken a pair of official visits to Louisville the weekend of May 31 and Purdue on June 7. Following Wisconsin, he is slated to meet with the Indiana Hoosiers the weekend of June 21.

The rising senior is 247Sports’ No. 118 player at his position in the class of 2025 and No. 26 recruit from the state of Tennessee. UW offered the three-star recruit on May 22. Both Rivals and 247Sports have the 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman ranked as a three-star recruit.

Then there were 5IVE…. Where’s home? pic.twitter.com/KtZx6uPO0W — Kyler “ KG” Garcia (@iamkylergarcia) June 13, 2024

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 14 in the nation with 17 commitments at this stage in the process. The group just landed its first defensive lineman: former Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway.

This fall, Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

Garcia and Wilnerson Telemaque are the two main defensive line targets set to visit the program before the end of the month.

