Wisconsin football makes the final schools for a 2025 edge rusher

Wisconsin made the top seven schools for three-star 2025 edge rusher Jayden Loftin on Wednesday.

Loftin is 247Sports’ No. 740 player in the class of 2025, No. 54 edge rusher and No. 25 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

Related: Ranking Wisconsin football’s incoming transfers by expected impact in 2024 season

The Badgers made the cut along with Tennessee, South Carolina, Syracuse, Penn State, West Virginia and Minnesota. Loftin already has official visits scheduled with Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia. Wisconsin is not yet on that list, but it should be once the cycle heats up in the summer months.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with seven players committed. It’s early in the process, but the program has yet to land a blue-chip recruit.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire