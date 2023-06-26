Wisconsin football has maintained consistent success for two decades

We get lost in the highs and lows of the individual season, but when we zoom out as Badger fans and look at the past two decades of Wisconsin football we have seen one of the most consistent teams in the country.

Since 2000, the Badgers have just one losing season. That came in 2001 when Wisconsin went 5-7.

They also have 8 double-digit win seasons over the last 14 campaigns, as they have not just scraped into bowl games but found themselves with a chance to compete for a conference championship more times than not in recent years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out this visual of just how consistent Wisconsin football has been in recent years:

People forget just how consistently good the Wisconsin football program has been. pic.twitter.com/a8aix6R5Dh — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) June 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire