Wisconsin football loses out on transfer wide receiver, former top 2022 recruit

Wisconsin transfer target and former Baylor wide receiver Armani Winfield announced his commitment to Colorado State University on Monday via his social media.

The Texas native visited Wisconsin on Friday before recently announcing his final decision.

Winfield entered the transfer portal on April 19 after two seasons with the Baylor Bears. He was the program’s top-rated class of 2022 signee, and is currently ranked as the No. 126 wide receiver in the transfer portal.

The 6’2″ WR was 247Sports’ No. 211 player in the class of 2022, No. 30 wide receiver and No. 35 recruit from his home state of Texas. He redshirted his freshman year in 2022, then caught just seven passes for 90 yards in 2023.

Luke Fickell and Phil Longo have re-shaped Wisconsin’s wide receiver room since arriving after the 2022 season. The team’s 2024 starters are all transfers: former Cincinnati slot receiver Will Pauling, USC WR C.J. Williams and Oklahoma State WR Bryson Green.

Put my trust inside an envelope And mailed it to another state #Committed pic.twitter.com/71WIPw0Do3 — Armani”BADGUY”Winfield (@armani_winfield) May 6, 2024

Wisconsin has landed two offensive linemen thus far during the spring transfer portal window. It is in pursuit of several wide receivers, Winfield being one of them.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire