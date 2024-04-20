Wisconsin football loses top 2025 defensive lineman to North Carolina

Top class of 2025 defensive lineman Austin Alexander committed to North Carolina on Friday.

The four-star recruit previously had Wisconsin in his final schools, along with Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, North Carolina, Stanford, Liberty, Northwestern, Maryland, Purdue, Virginia and Louisville.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

247Sports had listed the Badgers alongside the Tar Heels as the favorites to land the top-ranked defensive lineman. He is ranked as the service’s No. 381 player in the class of 2025, No. 42 defensive lineman and No. 3 recruit from his home state of Kentucky.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with eight players committed. Defensive line remains one of the thinnest positions on the roster as Luke Fickell, Mike Tressel and Phil Longo continue to work to install their respective systems.

4⭐️ DE commits to North Carolina, one of the top 2025 prospects in Kentucky @HeelIllustrated / @GregSmithRivals https://t.co/b5rPDXnnWv https://t.co/mc9z4f3rQH — Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) April 19, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire