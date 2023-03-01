Wisconsin football loses out on three-star 2024 LB Kari Jackson

On Tuesday morning, three-star 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson announced his commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions after naming Wisconsin in his top seven schools earlier this month.

Related: Two Wisconsin Badgers break 21 MPH in latest ‘Need for Speed’ ranking

The Badgers offered the three-star recruit during his unofficial visit to campus on Nov. 6. Wisconsin was joined in his top seven schools by Cincinnati, UCF, Maryland, Penn State, Missouri, and Stanford. Jackson is ranked as the No. 36 LB in the country and the No. 14-ranked player in Michigan by 247Sports.

It should be interesting to see who head coach Luke Fickell is able to land at the linebacker position in the class of 2024 with several important targets still up for grabs including the No. 14-ranked LB in the country, Aaron Chiles.

Blessed and thankful to announce my commitment as a student-athlete to Penn State University!!! #WeAre #LBU pic.twitter.com/XUBa8CqLaz — Kari Jackson (@Kari_Jackson24) February 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire