Wisconsin football loses commitment from safety Kahmir Prescott for the 2024 class

MADISON – With the opening of the early signing period less than two weeks away, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and his staff have lost one a commitment for the 2024 class.

I would like to announce I will be decommiting from the University Of Wisconsin and my recruitment is now 100% back open. @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman — KahmirPrescott ⭐️ (@KahmirPrescott) December 7, 2023

Safety Kahmir Prescott announced Thursday morning he has decommitted from UW.

Prescott, from Philadelphia, initially chose UW over Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State and several other programs.

His decision leaves UW with 20 known commitments, including one safety, for the 2024 class.

The lone safety left in the class is Raphael Dunn of New Jersey.

