Wisconsin football loses class of 2025 offensive tackle target to Iowa State

Wisconsin football three-star class of 2025 offensive tackle target Jack Shaffer committed to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Shaffer had included the Badgers in his final five schools along with Iowa State, Duke, Kansas State and North Dakota State.

The Bismarck, North Dakota native is 247Sports’ No. 64 offensive tackle in the class of 2025 and No. 2 overall recruit from North Dakota. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle was an All-State selection following his junior campaign at Bismarck High School.

The Badgers offered Shaffer after his unofficial visit on April 12, though apparently had an uphill battle to fight for his commitment.

He commits to an Iowa State program that 7-6 in 2023.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 21 in the nation with eight total commitments. Michael Roeske is the only offensive lineman in the group.

Time still remains in the cycle for Luke Fickell to replicate an impressive class of 2024 output.

