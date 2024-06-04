Wisconsin football loses class of 2025 RB target Javin Gordon to an ACC school

Wisconsin football class of 2025 running back target Javin Gordon announced his commitment to Duke on Monday.

Gordon became the fourth Wisconsin class of 2025 target to commit elsewhere over the weekend, joining three-star WR Vernon Allen III, three-star iOL N’Kye Wynn and three-star LB Elliot Schaper. Allen and Wynn chose Rutgers while Schaper, like Gordon, committed to Duke.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back chose Duke over Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Indiana, Toledo, Liberty, USF and Wake Forest, among others.

Like Schaper, Gordon had an official visit scheduled with the Badgers the weekend of June 7. He was also slated to visit Georgia Tech this month.

When Wisconsin offered the Toccoa, Georgia native in April, recruiting outlets had yet to rank the rising senior. 247Sports now has Gordon as the nation’s No. 91 running back nd No. 111 recruit from Georgia for the class of 2025.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with 13 players committed. With Gordon’s choice, Wisconsin has yet to secure a commitment from a running back.

Wisconsin also secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell over the weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison beginning May 31.

