Wisconsin football loses class of 2025 CB target to rival Iowa

Wisconsin football class of 2025 cornerback target Charles Bell announced his commitment to Iowa on Monday.

Bell became the latest Wisconsin class of 2025 target to commit elsewhere in June, joining several three-star recruits like DL Abu Tarawallie, WR Vernon Allen III, iOL N’Kye Wynn and RB Bo Jackson.

Like other 2025 prospects, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner recently included Wisconsin among his top schools. Minnesota, Notre Dame, Boston College, Penn State, Tennessee, Iowa, Rutgers and NC State rounded out that group.

The Mansfield High School product also chose Iowa over other offers including Connecticut, Temple, Maryland, Morgan State and Bowling Green.

Bell is 247Sports’ No. 1,113-ranked player in the class of 2025, No. 95 cornerback and No. 12 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts. He was originally scheduled to visit the Badgers back on June 14 though did not take the visit.

The news arrives the same day as Wisconsin’s latest three-star CB commit Rukeem Stroud flipped his commitment to the University of Central Florida.

Even with Bell’s decision and Stroud’s flip, Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 20 players committed. The group has two cornerbacks committed: three-star Jaimier Scott and three-star Jahmare Washington.

